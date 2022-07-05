Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.24.

ISRG traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,105. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.28. The firm has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

