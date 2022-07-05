Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cintas by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $9.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,541. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.44.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

