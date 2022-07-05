Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,644,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period.

Shares of SKYY stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.34. 23,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,874. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.15. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $119.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

