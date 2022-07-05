Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $6.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.40. 30,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,850. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.72 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

