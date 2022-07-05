Segment Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IGV traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.03. 928,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.51. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.