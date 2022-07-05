Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.49

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.49 and last traded at $39.49, with a volume of 1309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average is $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 232,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 59,402 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,583,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,501,000 after buying an additional 678,142 shares in the last quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 25.0% during the first quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp now owns 85,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 30.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

