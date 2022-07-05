Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $67.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Shake Shack from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $107.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

