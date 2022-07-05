Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Receives C$7.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCL. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. ATB Capital upgraded Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities upgraded Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Shawcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

TSE SCL opened at C$5.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93. Shawcor has a 52-week low of C$4.24 and a 52-week high of C$6.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.50. The firm has a market cap of C$377.19 million and a P/E ratio of -5.33.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$267.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$242.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

