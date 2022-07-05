Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Short Interest Update

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SHMAY stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. Shimao Group has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32.

Shimao Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

