Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Short Interest Update

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of SHMAY stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. Shimao Group has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32.
Shimao Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
