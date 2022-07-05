Short Interest in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Drops By 20.4%

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 6,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 821,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of LIDR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,974. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. AEye has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AEye will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Blair Lacorte sold 5,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $27,702.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,625,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,897.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert Anthony Brown sold 20,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $112,689.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,215 shares of company stock worth $428,750. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AEye by 100.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,453,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AEye by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 37,425 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in AEye by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 880,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 150,183 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AEye by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in AEye by 37.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 135,082 shares during the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of AEye from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

