Short Interest in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Drops By 21.5%

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 183,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlueCity stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BlueCity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLCT stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,457. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. BlueCity has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $7.65.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company operates Blued, Finka, and LESDO mobile applications that offer mobile-based social and entertainment services, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

