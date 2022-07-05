Short Interest in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Rises By 25.2%

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth about $347,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cabot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

NYSE:CBT traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 276,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,349. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.31. Cabot has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $78.62.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.78%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

