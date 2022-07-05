Short Interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Declines By 29.3%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVR. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,197,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Clever Leaves during the first quarter valued at about $996,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Clever Leaves during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Clever Leaves by 79.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Clever Leaves during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 31.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLVR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. 676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,813. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Clever Leaves has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Clever Leaves ( NASDAQ:CLVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 50.18% and a negative net margin of 280.95%. The business had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLVR shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Clever Leaves from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Clever Leaves from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

