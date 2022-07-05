Short Interest in D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Grows By 27.8%

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of D and Z Media Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Tuesday. 57 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,427. D and Z Media Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $300,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $547,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 44,822 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

