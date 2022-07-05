Short Interest in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Declines By 25.7%

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 639,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of EHTH stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.42. 12,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,543. The company has a market capitalization of $252.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.40. eHealth has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. eHealth had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $105.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EHTH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 50.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eHealth (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

