Short Interest in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Decreases By 18.2%

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 603,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:ELEV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,647. Elevation Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.23). Sell-side analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on Elevation Oncology from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

In other Elevation Oncology news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 702,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $2,895,276.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,905,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,371.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 332.5% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 29,945 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,341,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevation Oncology (Get Rating)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.