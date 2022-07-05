Short Interest in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Decreases By 18.2%

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of FNF traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,884. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.51. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Several analysts have commented on FNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.