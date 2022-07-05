Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Decreases By 18.3%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITBO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,238. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.3094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.