Short Interest in Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Expands By 23.4%

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fosterville South Exploration stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,482. Fosterville South Exploration has a 12 month low of 0.26 and a 12 month high of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.49.

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

