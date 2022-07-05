Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Decreases By 27.8%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) by 216.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,870 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.26% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,655. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $25.89.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG)
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.