Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Decreases By 27.8%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) by 216.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,870 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.26% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,655. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $25.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

