Short Interest in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Grows By 26.7%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 3,480,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

JFrog stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 0.37. JFrog has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. As a group, analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $359,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,359,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,043,014.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,718,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,136 shares of company stock valued at $735,463. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in JFrog by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth $111,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in JFrog by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

