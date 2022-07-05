Short Interest in Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Drops By 20.2%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 335.0 days.

Shares of JGHAF stock remained flat at $$25.55 during trading on Tuesday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

