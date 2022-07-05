Short Interest in Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Drops By 20.2%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 335.0 days.
Shares of JGHAF stock remained flat at $$25.55 during trading on Tuesday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
