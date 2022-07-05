Short Interest in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) Increases By 23.1%

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 967,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 560,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
NASDAQ LYLT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,246. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41. Loyalty Ventures has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.
Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $154.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Loyalty Ventures will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYLT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth $54,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
LYLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Loyalty Ventures in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.
