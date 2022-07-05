Short Interest in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) Increases By 23.1%

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 967,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 560,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ LYLT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,246. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41. Loyalty Ventures has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Get Loyalty Ventures alerts:

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $154.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Loyalty Ventures will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Rayner purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,947.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYLT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth $54,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

LYLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Loyalty Ventures in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Loyalty Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loyalty Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loyalty Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.