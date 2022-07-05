Short Interest in Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Drops By 25.7%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,900 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 836,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 188.2 days.

Shares of MLFNF traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.16. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,936. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $25.68.

MLFNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

