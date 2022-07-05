Short Interest in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Grows By 23.3%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 38,040,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 667.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 192,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 167,418 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 153,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPW traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.69. 5,621,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,929,420. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.72. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

