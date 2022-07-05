Short Interest in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW) Grows By 28.9%

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 171,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

MTACW opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. MedTech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.