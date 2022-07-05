Short Interest in Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Drops By 18.6%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,212,200 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 1,488,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.5 days.

Shares of MPNGF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,934. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. Meituan has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $40.47.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPNGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meituan from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Macquarie raised Meituan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Meituan from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.

