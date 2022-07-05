Short Interest in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Drops By 18.0%

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,900 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 859,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Metacrine by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 193,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Metacrine by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Metacrine by 176.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTCR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,267. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. Metacrine has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $4.12.

Metacrine ( NASDAQ:MTCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metacrine will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

