Short Interest in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Decreases By 19.1%

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 5,710,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Momentive Global by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Momentive Global by 20.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MNTV shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum raised Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Shares of Momentive Global stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,284. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.50% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Momentive Global will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Momentive Global (Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

