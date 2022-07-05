Short Interest in Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Declines By 23.9%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Newcore Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,208. Newcore Gold has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.
