Short Interest in Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Declines By 23.9%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Newcore Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,208. Newcore Gold has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration and mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses.

