Short Interest in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRACW) Decreases By 25.0%

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 458,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 363,060 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 163,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 113,871 shares during the last quarter.

Noble Rock Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. 6,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,256. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16. Noble Rock Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.05.

