Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL) Expands By 18.8%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OXSQL stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.84. 3,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $25.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

