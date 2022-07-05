Short Interest in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Drops By 20.6%

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,500 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 786,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of PLYM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.93. 189,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,091. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -96.70%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

