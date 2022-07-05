Short Interest in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Rises By 27.9%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,300 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 504,700 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of QTT stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.78. Qutoutiao has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qutoutiao stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Qutoutiao at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

