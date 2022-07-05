Short Interest in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Grows By 29.1%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.92. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $16.70.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $22.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RADA. StockNews.com began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 72.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 187.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 31,242 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 350.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 11.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

