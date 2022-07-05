Short Interest in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Declines By 18.6%

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,140,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 30,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Romeo Power by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 60,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Romeo Power by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Romeo Power by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,146,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 110,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

Shares of RMO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. 109,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,341,390. Romeo Power has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.

Romeo Power ( NYSE:RMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Romeo Power had a negative return on equity of 48.68% and a negative net margin of 604.73%. The company had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 million.

About Romeo Power (Get Rating)

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for vehicle electrification in North America. The company designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies; and provides non-recurring engineering services, such as design, prototype, and testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.