Short Interest in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Expands By 25.0%

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFBC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $907,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 168,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBC opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.64. The company has a market cap of $99.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $47.26.

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

