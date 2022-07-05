Short Interest in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Increases By 27.5%

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the May 31st total of 110,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STCN. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Connect during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Connect during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in Steel Connect by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 115,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Connect by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 161,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 48,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Steel Connect by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

STCN opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. Steel Connect has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, and internationally. The company provides data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

