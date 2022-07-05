Short Interest in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Rises By 28.6%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,400 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 627,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €25.21 ($26.26).

STVN stock opened at €15.39 ($16.03) on Tuesday. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €13.35 ($13.91) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($30.40). The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is €15.69 and its 200-day moving average is €17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.11 ($0.11) by €0.01 ($0.01). The business had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stevanato Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,405,000 after acquiring an additional 469,613 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,933,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,216,000 after buying an additional 222,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

