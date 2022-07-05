Shyft Network Hits Market Capitalization of $7.01 Million (SHFT)

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. Shyft Network has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $138,914.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shyft Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,194.51 or 0.99897539 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Shyft Network Coin Profile

SHFT is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,321,274 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Buying and Selling Shyft Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shyft Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shyft Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

