Sika (OTC:SKFOF) Lifted to Buy at Baader Bank

Sika (OTC:SKFOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Baader Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SKFOF opened at 235.07 on Tuesday.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

