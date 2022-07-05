Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €150.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($156.25) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($166.67) price target on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($177.08) price target on Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €176.00 ($183.33) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €170.00 ($177.08) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($177.08) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Sixt alerts:

ETR SIX2 opened at €101.20 ($105.42) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. Sixt has a one year low of €95.20 ($99.17) and a one year high of €170.30 ($177.40). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €117.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.