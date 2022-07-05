Skrumble Network Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (SKM)

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $416,264.54 and approximately $8,904.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Skrumble Network has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Skrumble Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,368.39 or 1.00002571 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

SKM is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skrumble Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skrumble Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skrumble Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.