Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.67–$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $756.00 million-$761.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $752.60 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.19 EPS.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.93.

Smartsheet stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,756,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at $696,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,736 shares of company stock worth $333,084 in the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 374.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 26,847 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $12,052,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

