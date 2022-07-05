Solanium (SLIM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $971,336.00

Solanium (SLIM) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solanium has a market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $971,336.00 worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Solanium has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00137551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.77 or 0.00872236 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00086603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015797 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars.

