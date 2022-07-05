SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $350.81.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $276.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.86 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.73.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.70 million. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,261 shares of company stock worth $5,617,276. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

