Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.89

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.89 and last traded at C$7.21, with a volume of 128869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.53.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$778.04 million and a PE ratio of -10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.94.

In other Solaris Resources news, Senior Officer Sunny Lowe acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.20 per share, with a total value of C$100,080.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$100,080.18. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Wagenaar acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,280 shares in the company, valued at C$1,510,826.80.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

