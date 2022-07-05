Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

