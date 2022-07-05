Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.52. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

