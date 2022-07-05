Sonata Capital Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF alerts:

IYC stock opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.73. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $87.51.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.